Xeno & Oaklander, Desolation Colony

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
The legendary minimal synth duo, Xeno & Oaklander, will perform live at Saint Vitus with Mannequin Records upcoming artist, Desolation Colony, plus DJ sets by Frankie Teardrop.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Xeno & Oaklander

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
