DMA'S

UEA LCR Norwich
Tue, 5 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£33.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

DMA'S, Stone, Mia Wray

Venue

UEA LCR Norwich

LCR, Union House, UEA, Norwich NR4 7TJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1550 capacity

