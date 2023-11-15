DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manuel Cardoso: Red Flag

The Bill Murray
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£24.93
About

Portuguese:

Red Flag é o novo espetáculo a solo de Manuel Cardoso. Durante uma hora e tal, o humorista debruçar-se-á sobre comportamentos problemáticos. Os seus e os dos outros

English:

Red Flag is the new stand up comedy solo of Manuel Cardoso. For abo...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

