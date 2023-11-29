DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dreißig. Der Live Podcast übers Erwachsenwerden

Kent Club
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
PodcastHamburg
€31.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dreißig. Podcast

Alle Altersgruppen

Präsentiert von OHA! Music und 190a

Lineup

Venue

Kent Club

Stresemannstraße 163, 22769 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

