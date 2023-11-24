DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Keston Cobblers Club

The Boileroom
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rambunctious Indie-folk band Keston Cobblers Club return to tour the UK this Autumn, supporting the release of their brand new EP. Expect plenty of classics, harmonies, instrument switching, tuba and an abundance of energetic sole healing.

‘Where did this...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Keston Cobblers Club

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

