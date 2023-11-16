Top track

Made In Japan

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Concert du groupe Made In Japan (Deep Purple Tribute) avec en première partie de soirée le redoutable Dïe Morg.

Made In Japan va vous faire revire la story de Deep Purple au travers des albums de 1970 à aujourd'hui. Made In Japan est un groupe soutenu par Read more

Présenté par ROCK ALONE PRODUCTION.

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

