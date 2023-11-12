Top track

Jonah Yano

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Matching lush Jazz-leaning compositions with delicate yet powerful Buckley-esque vocals, this BADBADNOTGOOD produced artist explores the interpersonal and intimate through his diaristic songwriting.

Garnering prasie from The Fader, NPR, Billboard, Complex Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Tiberius b, Jonah Yano

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

