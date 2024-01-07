Top track

Hand Habits At The Los Angeles Public Library

Mark Taper Auditorium - Central Library
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 1:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Part of the LA Made Series at the Los Angeles Public Library

1/7/2024 at Mark Taper Auditorium

630 W. 5th St. Los Angeles, CA 90071

RSVP does not guarantee entry. Show is first come, f...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hand Habits

Venue

630 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States
Doors open1:30 pm

