URNE

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Urne are heading to London for their A Feast On Sorrow UK Tour

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Pink Dot.

Lineup

URNE

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

