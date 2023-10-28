Top track

Low Life Presents: Voodoo Rave

Corsica Studios
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boo. It’s our annual Hallowe’en party at Corsica Studios. Yet another stellar line-up including one of our fave DJs, Tigerbalm, walking on gilded splinters, while making his LL debut, Clive From Accounts, has managed to get Monday off from his low-level fi Read more

Presented by Low Life.

Lineup

2
Clive From Accounts, Sarahtonin, Tigerbalm and 2 more

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

