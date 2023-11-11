Top track

JKriv, Free Magic - Emmanuel

Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night

Cherry Complex
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33

About

Hot N' Spicy Disco presents Disco Dust at Cherry!

Step into a time machine… launching back to the golden era of disco at DISCO DUST - Seattle's best vinyl disco party!

The legendary Brooklyn-based producer, DJ, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and labe Read more

Presented by Cherry
Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

