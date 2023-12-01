DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Great Leslie

MOTH Club
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Scruff of the Neck.
No health documentation needed

Lineup

The Great Leslie

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.