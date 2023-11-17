Top track

CIRCOLO DELLA MUSICA: M. E. GIOVANARDI + CECILIA

Maison Musique
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsRivoli
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Salgono per la prima volta insieme sul palco, a incantare l’anima di chi ama perdersi nella musica che ti si incastona dentro, il cantautore Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi, cofondatore di La Crus, e Cecilia, la cantautrice con l'arpa.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Fondazione Circolo dei lettori.
Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi, CECILIA

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

