DYING WISH w/ Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman Candle

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBaltimore
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DYING WISH

with

Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman Candle

All ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

1
Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands and 1 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

