Walter Etc. w/ Suzie True, xyzxyz

Sleeping Village
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$13 Adv, $15 Dos | 21+

$13 Adv, $15 Dos | 21+

Walter Etc. is the brainchild of Dustin Cole Hayes, who has been creating music (originally as Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra), writing, videos, and art for over a decade. Based in Ventura, CA he co-runs the label and art

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Walter Etc., Suzie True

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

