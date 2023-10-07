Top track

Gorgon City, Bristol (Salvation Tour)

Propyard
Sat, 7 Oct, 1:00 pm
DJBristol
From £34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

UK dance powerhouses Gorgon City takeover Propyard’s warehouse for the Bristol leg of their Salvation Tour on Saturday 7th October.

Full Lineup:

Gorgon City

Arielle Free

Matt Guy

Selena Faider

GIA

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Dance Corp.

Lineup

Gorgon City, Arielle Free, Matt Guy

Venue

Propyard

39-46 Feeder Rd, Bristol BS2 0SE, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

