EVAN + ZANE Halloween VI, Charles Jones

Zebulon
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EVAN + ZANE: Halloween VI Tour, Charles Jones

Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney are EVAN + ZANE, and for the first time ever they’re bringing their special Halloween Concert to Zebulon in Los Angeles on 10/30!

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Evan + Zane

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

