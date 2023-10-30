DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EVAN + ZANE: Halloween VI Tour
Evan Rachel Wood and Zane Carney are EVAN + ZANE, and for the first time ever they’re bringing their special Halloween Concert to Zebulon in Los Angeles on 10/30!
Every year EVAN + ZANE craft a unique Halloween setlist, and
