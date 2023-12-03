Top track

Deafheaven: Sunbather 10th Anniversary

Knockdown Center
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$49.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deafheaven celebrate 10 years of "Sunbather," with Touché Amoré and Mary Jane Dunphe.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Knockdown Center.

Lineup

Deafheaven, Touché Amoré, Mary Jane Dunphe

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

