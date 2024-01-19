Top track

TesseracT - War Of Being

TesseracT + Unprocessed + The Callous Daoboys

CCO La Rayonne
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€33.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Veryshow, présente

2024 débutera en beauté avec le retour tant attendu de TESSERACT à Lyon ! Le groupe britannique évoluant entre Djent Ambiant et Metal Progressif s’apprête à sortir son cinquième album “War Of...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Callous Daoboys, Unprocessed, TesseracT

Venue

CCO La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

