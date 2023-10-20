DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE TELESCOPES are something of a musical institution. 1989's debut album 'Taste' set the scene while their self-titled follow-up released 3 years later on Creation Records earmarked them as one of the most vital acts from that era. Having gone on hiatus b
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.