The Telescopes + Cloudsurfers + Marvin’s Revenge

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE TELESCOPES are something of a musical institution. 1989's debut album 'Taste' set the scene while their self-titled follow-up released 3 years later on Creation Records earmarked them as one of the most vital acts from that era. Having gone on hiatus b Read more

Presented by Some Velvet Evening.

Lineup

The Telescopes, Cloudsurfers, Marvin's Revenge

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

