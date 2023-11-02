Top track

Pragmagick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drab Majesty

Barrio's Live
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pragmagick
Got a code?

About

Drab Majesty is the project of Deb DeMure, the androgynous alter-ego of L.A.-based musician Andrew Clinco and partner Mona D (Alex Nicolaou)

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Drab Majesty

Venue

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.