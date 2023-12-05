Top track

Tramp Like You

Oracle Sisters

Village Underground
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.10

About

Based in Paris, Oracle Sisters is composed of childhood friends Lewis Lazar and Christopher Willatt, and Finnish musician Julia Johansen. The band’s two EPs, Paris I and Paris II, were released to critical acclaim in 2020 and 2021. Paris I & II have been s...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Venue

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
