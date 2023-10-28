Top track

Temps - lookaliveandplaydead (feat. Quelle Chris, Mal Devisa, Denmark Vessey, Foonyap)

Temps - Party Gator Purgatory Listening Group plus Q&A and Signing with James Acaster

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsLeeds
From £11.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For our very first excursion outside of Belgrave Music Hall, we have something extremely special in store... In February 2020, comedian James Acaster began developing a mockumentary about leaving stand-up for an ill-advised music career. The pilot saw him Read more

Presented by Belgrave Listening Group in association with Crash Records.

Lineup

James Acaster

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm
1000 capacity

