DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For our very first excursion outside of Belgrave Music Hall, we have something extremely special in store... In February 2020, comedian James Acaster began developing a mockumentary about leaving stand-up for an ill-advised music career. The pilot saw him
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.