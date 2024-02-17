DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Southall + Dancers In Red + Zun Alak

Supersonic
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
**Pour les fans de... Neil Young, North Mississippi Altars & Ben Harper

SOUTHALL**
(Indie rock - US)
DANCERS IN RED
(Maximum rock - Paris, FR)
ZUN ALAK
(Psych folk - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

