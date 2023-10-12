DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nell Mescal is a 19-year-old singer and songwriter from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland. She has been singing all her life and has been performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember. This young emerging talent began writing music when she wa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.