DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nell Mescall

The Mash House
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nell Mescal is a 19-year-old singer and songwriter from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland. She has been singing all her life and has been performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember. This young emerging talent began writing music when she wa Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Nell Mescal

Venue

The Mash House

37 Guthrie St, Edinburgh EH1 1JG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.