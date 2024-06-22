Top track

Hurry Up Harry

Sham 69 / Through N Through

Reggies
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:30 pm
Chicago
$39.66

Hurry Up Harry
About

Riot Fest presents...

Sham69
w/ Through N Through

**MOVED TO REGGIES***

This is a 17+ event.
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Through N Through, Sham 69

Venue

Reggies

2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
400 capacity

