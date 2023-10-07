Top track

For My Ladies

Yussef Dayes

New Century
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £34.22

Event information

Metropolis Music presents Yussef Dayes

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Metropolis Music

Lineup

Yussef Dayes

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

