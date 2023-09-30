Top track

Gegen

VOLT x Frenzy: Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & Allatt

E1
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22

About

VOLT x Frenzy: Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & Allatt, Stephanie Sykes

Antonio De Angelis

Beau Didier

Blasha & Allatt

Isaiah (NL)

Laure Croft

Paula Temple

Polanski

Remco Beekwilder

SNTS

Stephanie Sykes

This is an 18+ event

Presented by E1 London.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & Allat and 1 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

