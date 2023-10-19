DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Owl Room Pres Joy Orbison, Chris Nitti, Baronhawk Poitier, Jett

The Owl Room
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$22.66
In August 2021, Peter O’Grady aka Joy Orbison released his long-awaited debut longform project still slipping vol.1, the latest creative milestone from an artist who’s been shaping and redefining dance music since his teens. To say the record was highly an Read more

Presented by The Owl Room.

Lineup

Joy Orbison, Baronhawk Poitier

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

