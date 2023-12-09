Top track

Salami Rose Joe Louis - Tell Meeeee

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salami Rose Joe Louis w/ Jessica Risker

Sleeping Village
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Salami Rose Joe Louis - Tell Meeeee
Got a code?

About

$18 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees | 21+

Salami Rose Joe Louis is a multi-instrumentalist female producer from California and a signee to Flying Lotus’s independent label Brainfeeder. Drawing influences from jazz, soul, hip-hop, pop, Shuggie Otis, Captain Beefheart, Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.