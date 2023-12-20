Top track

Works of Art

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Songwriters in the Row

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Works of Art
Got a code?

About

Songwriters in the Row featuring Payne Bridges, Steve Everett, Ryan Flanagan & Eric Toledo - December 20th, 2023

When living in Nashville, Cliff Corr regularly hosted writer's nights at the legendary Douglas Corner Cafe. Those evenings always turned into...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Steve Everett, Ryan Flanigan

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.