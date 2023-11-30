Top track

Beach Fossils – The Bunny Tour with Special Guest Turnover

Knockdown Center
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Beach Fossils return following a six year hiatus with "Bunny." They headline Knockdown Center with special guest Turnover.

18+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

Beach Fossils, Turnover

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

