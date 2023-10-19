DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Strip Light Presents

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Strip Light Presents… your new favourite comedians. Chock-full of funny folk, from familiar TV faces to the finest up-and-coming acts, on stage every Thursday. Book early to avoid disappointment.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

1
Sara Barron, Sunil Patel, Anoushka Rava and 1 more

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

