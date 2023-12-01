DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MEAN SEA ‘TRUST US WE KNOW/SORRY WE’RE LATE’ VINYL RELEASE
Dosser, Meth Rats and Fetcher
All Ages
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 03
Show: 8pm Doors: 7pm
$12
“Trust Us We Know / Sorry We’re Late – Vinyl Release”
All ages
