Mean Sea 'Trust Us We Know/Sorry We're Late' Vinyl Release w/ Dosser, Meth Rats and Fetcher

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
MEAN SEA ‘TRUST US WE KNOW/SORRY WE’RE LATE’ VINYL RELEASE

Dosser, Meth Rats and Fetcher

All Ages

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 03

Show: 8pm Doors: 7pm

$12

“Trust Us We Know / Sorry We’re Late – Vinyl Release”

All ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Fetcher, Dosser, MEAN SEA

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

