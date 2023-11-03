Top track

E1 presents: Floorplan (Robert Hood & Lyric) + more

E1
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An E1 exclusive as we bring the legend Floorplan AKA Robert Hood to the Warehouse for his E1 debut. The founding member of Underground Resistance is truly one of the pioneers of Techno, paving the way for the Detroit movement and a key instigator of the Be Read more

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

1
Floorplan, System Olympia, Giles Smith and 1 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

