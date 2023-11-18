Top track

Pharmakon - Pristine Panic / Cheek by Jowl

Pharmakon, John Wiese, Damion Romero, Rogue Squares

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No Fun Productions presents a night of noise and power electronics, with Pharmakon, John Wiese, Damion Romero and Rogue Squares.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by No Fun Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Damion Romero, John Wiese, Pharmakon

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

