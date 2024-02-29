DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JOHN

Scala
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Comprising two individuals named Johns – John Newton, a master of both drums and vocals, and Johnny Healey, wielding his guitar prowess while providing backing vocals – this powerhouse partnership has been forging their distinct sonic path for nearly a dec...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Form & Love Thy Neighbour
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.