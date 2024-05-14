DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOVA TWINS - Pop Up Show

Songbyrd
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Asked about what it takes to make it into a Nova Twins song, the heavy alt. rock renegades have a few words that spring to mind. “Power and fight” replies singer & guitarist Amy Love. “Imagination” adds bassist Georgia South. “We imagined this band because...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NOVA TWINS

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.