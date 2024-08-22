Top track

Afrodream - Ma Cherie

Afrodream

Ramona
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
About

Afrodream is a pop/afrobeat band that was created in Turin in 2015 thanks to the encounter between Abou Samb (Senegal, voice, percussions), Eddy Gaulein Stef (bass), Ariel Verosto (piano, transverse flute) Luca Vergano (guitar, artistic production), Jacopo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

