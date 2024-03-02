Top track

Celia Hollander *2nd Draft* LP Release, LD Deutsch

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for the Los Angeles LP release show of Celia Hollander's 2nd Draft. Celia will be performing live piano with TP Dutchkiss on analog tape loops. The evening will open with a visual lecture by LD Deutsch, on the topic of superspace: pre-spacetime di...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
Lineup

Celia Hollander

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

