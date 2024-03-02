DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come out for the Los Angeles LP release show of Celia Hollander's 2nd Draft. Celia will be performing live piano with TP Dutchkiss on analog tape loops. The evening will open with a visual lecture by LD Deutsch, on the topic of superspace: pre-spacetime di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.