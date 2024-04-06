Top track

W. H. Lung - Calm Down

W. H. Lung

Sidney & Matilda
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Float Along Festival & Strange Days are delighted to announce that W. H. Lung will be bringing their amazing live show to the intimate surroundings of Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield, on Saturday 6 April 2024, as part of a very special event, where Float Along...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Strange Days and Float Along Festival
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

W. H. LUNG

Venue

Sidney & Matilda

Rivelin Works, Rear of 46, Sidney St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4RH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

FAQs

Will W. H. Lung be playing a full set?

Yes - this will be a 45-60 minute set

