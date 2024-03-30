Top track

Yasawa Group - Comrades

Yasawa Group

The Paramount
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Matt Taylor co-founded The Growlers just past the turn of the century, and that was an immense force in the bellowing sound of the great American west. And maybe the Growlers did get too close to the sun but making guitar based pop music from California is...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
Lineup

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

