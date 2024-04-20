Top track

Poly-Math - Velociter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poly-Math + Big Lad

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Poly-Math - Velociter
Got a code?

About

A night of electronica, math rock and more from live bands and DJs until late, amongst tanks of fermenting beer at Signature Brew. Live music from Poly-Math and Big Lad. More announcements coming soon.

Photo by Estie Joy Photography

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chaos Theory.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Lad, Poly-Math

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.