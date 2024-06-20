Top track

Two Day Coma - Shudder

Two Day Coma live in London

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Gotobeat is excited to once again team up with Colours Hoxton to welcome Two Day Coma live on Thursday, 20th June.

TWO DAY COMA - Two Day Coma have been at the heart of the Bristol independent scene for the past six years, steadily building their fanbase...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Two Day Coma

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

