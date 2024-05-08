DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HALINA RICE - LIVESET IMMERSIVO E AV
In parte rave, in parte art-happening: dopo il soldout al MUTEK di Montreal, al Village Underground di Londra ed alla Triennale di Milano, la produttrice di musica elettronica Halina Rice porta il suo liveset unico a B...
Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. La persona che ti accompagnerà avrà diritto a un biglietto omaggio. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/. E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it. Ti aspettiamo a BASE!
Non usiamo contanti da un po’. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti, guardaroba: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.