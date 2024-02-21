Top track

So Tired

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crawlers Debut Album Launch Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Tired
Got a code?

About Crawlers

Formed in 2018 in the northwest of England, Crawlers make sleazy emotive rock tunes inspired by the work of Pixies and The Strokes. Providing commentary on institutionalised racism, social media and female beauty standards, their self-titled debut EP arriv Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Jacaranda Records are thrilled to present an intimate performance from CRAWLERS in support of their debut album.

This is a 14+ event. 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an 18+ year old. No refunds will be given for incorrectly purchased tickets.

You...

14+, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crawlers

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.