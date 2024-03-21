DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rrose is the latest incarnation of Seth Horvitz, an interdisciplinary artist from California (currently residing in London) whose 25+ year musical history weaves in and out of academic circles and electronic music culture. Their work is informed by ongoing
Read more
After five outstanding 180 minutes nights with .VRIL, Mathew Jonson, Out Of Place Artefacts, Multiples, and Dasha Rush & Kangding Ray, we are now embarking on the sixth edition on Thursday, March 21st.
The 180 minutes concept at Zenner is unique. With an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.