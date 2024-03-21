Top track

180 minutes with Rrose (live)

ZENNER
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Rrose

Rrose is the latest incarnation of Seth Horvitz, an interdisciplinary artist from California (currently residing in London) whose 25+ year musical history weaves in and out of academic circles and electronic music culture. Their work is informed by ongoing Read more

Event information

After five outstanding 180 minutes nights with .VRIL, Mathew Jonson, Out Of Place Artefacts, Multiples, and Dasha Rush & Kangding Ray, we are now embarking on the sixth edition on Thursday, March 21st.

The 180 minutes concept at Zenner is unique. With an...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von ZENNER
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rrose

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

