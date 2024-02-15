DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
15 Febbraio • LUCA MADONIA live / Opening Act Germanio De Gregorio
Apertura porte: 20.30 / live: 22:30
Luca Madonia
Catanese dall'aplomb inglese, esile ed elegante nell'aspetto ma con una voce possente, intensa e vibrante, Luca Madonia inizia il suo per...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.