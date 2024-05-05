Top track

Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Whole Lotta Love: Celebrating Led Zeppelin

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Led Zeppelin - Babe I'm Gonna Leave You
Got a code?

About

This May, we’re celebrating English rock legends and musical trailblazers, Led Zeppelin.

We’ll be tearing through a set of timeless records with tracks like 'Stairway to Heaven', 'Whole Lotta Love', 'Ramble On' ‘Black Dog’ and more.

Led Zeppelin is undou...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.